Hill secured five of six targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 39-17 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Hill led the Dolphins in receptions on the afternoon, but his yardage total was his second lowest of the season. However, the speedster salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a touchdown reception for the second straight week, securing a two-yard scoring grab in the left side of the end zone late in the third quarter. Hill heads into the Week 11 bye already boasting an 81-1,144-4 line through 10 games.