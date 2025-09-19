Hill secured five of 10 targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 31-21 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.

Hill led the Dolphins in targets and receiving yards on the night, adding his first touchdown catch of the season on a five-yard grab early in the fourth quarter. The mercurial speedster has logged 23 targets through three games and parlayed them into a 15-198-1 line, but Tua Tagovailoa's overall struggles and the general malaise that's seemingly befallen the Dolphins keeps Hill's fantasy outlook somewhat murky heading into a Week 4 home matchup against the Jets on Monday night, Sept. 29, a game where he's likely to see plenty of Sauce Gardner's coverage.