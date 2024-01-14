Hill secured five of eight targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 26-7 wild-card loss to the Chiefs on Saturday night.

Hill's much-ballyhooed return to Arrowhead Stadium did have one standout moment, a 53-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter that served as the Dolphins 'first points of the night. However, the perennial Pro Bowler was otherwise impressively shut down by the Chiefs' secondary, netting just nine yards on his four other catches. Hill also spent some time on the sideline late in the fourth quarter, although there was no report of an injury. Despite the highly disappointing end to what once appeared to be a potential Super Bowl season for the Dolphins, Hill arguably profiled as the best receiver in the league while establishing new career highs in receiving yards (1,799) and targets (171), as well as tying the career-best 119 receptions he'd recorded in one additional game in 2022.