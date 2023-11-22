Hill (hand) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

While it doesn't seem likely that Hill -- who was also listed as limited Tuesday -- will miss Friday's game against the Jets, the wideout could approach the contest with an injury designation if he's not listed as a full participant Thursday. Despite having exited the Dolphins' 20-13 win over the Raiders this past Sunday due to a hand issue, Hill still managed to catch 10 of his 11 targets for 146 yards and a touchdown in the contest.