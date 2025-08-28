Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Thursday that Hill (oblique), who remained sidelined at practice Wednesday, is on track to suit up Week 1 on the road against Indianapolis, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Hill has scarcely taken the practice field since early August due to a lingering oblique injury, but Miami expects that he and fellow key starter De'Von Achane (calf) will be available for the regular-season opener. New tight end Darren Waller, who spent most of the preseason working on his conditioning, took part in team drills Wednesday, so quarterback Tua Tagovailoa seems on track to have his full assortment of pass-catchers available Week 1. That said, it may not be until next week's official practice reports are released that fantasy managers are provided clearer insight on whether or not Hill could be limited in any capacity to kick off the 2025 campaign.