Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Hill (oblique) will participate in joint practices against the Lions but will continue to be monitored "so we can protect him against himself," Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.

McDaniel said Hill and Jaylen Waddle (undisclosed), who will also return to practice Wednesday, both remain "day-to-day." It sounds like Hill's reps will be limited in some capacity, but it's encouraging to see him cleared to participate in joint practices. After his oblique injury forced him to sit out Miami's preseason opener against the Bears, Hill's next opportunity to log exhibition action will arrive Saturday on the road against Detroit.