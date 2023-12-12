Hill has returned to Monday's contest against the Titans after hurting his ankle in the first half, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Hill injured his ankle late in the first quarter and was deemed questionable to return after spending some time in the medical tent. The speedy receiver remained on the sideline for the remainder of the first half, but he was able to rejoin the offense midway through the third quarter. Hill's return should be a big boost to a Dolphins offense that didn't score a touchdown in the first half of Monday's matchup -- the team's only trip to the end zone came on a pick-six.