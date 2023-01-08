Hill (ankle) has returned to Sunday's game against the Jets, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The wideout was previously forced out of the contest with an ankle issue, but he's back in and should resume his key role in Miami's passing offense versus New York.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Hurts ankle Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Held in check by Patriots•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Hits century mark against Packers•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Heavy catch volume in loss•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Logs full practice•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Limited to begin Week 15 prep•