Hill (wrist) was limited at practice Thursday.

After being listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through session, Hill's return to practice a day later -- albeit in a limited fashion -- puts him in a position to continue to play through his wrist issue Sunday against the Raiders. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Hill heads into the weekend with a Week 11 injury designation or fully cleared to face Las Vegas.

