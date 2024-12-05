Hill (wrist) is participating in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill sat out Wednesday's practice due to a combination of rest and his lingering wrist injury, as has been relatively standard for the speedy wideout since early November. As long as he continues to practice Friday, fantasy managers can feel confident that Hill will continue to play through his wrist issue Sunday versus the Jets. Hill is coming off his best game in weeks, having recorded a 6-83-1 receiving line on nine targets during Miami's loss to the Packers last Thursday.