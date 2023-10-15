Hill (leg) returned to Sunday's game against the Panthers, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Hill's exit from the contest was due to cramping, and the wideout is now back in action and looks poised to continue to serve as a key target for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
