Hill had five receptions (nine targets) for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Patriots.

Patriots' head coach Bill Belichick is known for taking away the opponent's best weapon, and it was clear from the jump that the defense was not going to let the speedy wideout beat them deep. Hill still provided value for his fantasy managers with an early touchdown catch, his third through three games. Fellow starter Jaylen Waddle (head) was knocked out of the game after a rough hit to the head, so the Dolphins may need to rely on Hill more than usual if the former isn't able to go against the Broncos next Sunday.