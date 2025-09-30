Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Hill (knee) underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

McDaniel relayed that Hill's surgery addressed a dislocation of the receiver's left knee, as well as damage to multiple ligaments, including a torn ACL. Given the extensive damage he sustained to his knee in Monday's 27-21 win over the Jets, the 31-year-old wideout could require additional follow-up procedures, which may affect his availability heading into the 2026 season. Hill will be entering the final season of his contract in 2026 at a non-guaranteed $29.9 million salary, though he'll be fully guaranteed $11 million plus a $5 million bonus if he remains on Miami's roster through the third day of the new league year in March. He'll finish the 2025 campaign with a 21-265-1 receiving line on 29 targets over his four games.