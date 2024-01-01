Hill secured six of 12 targets for 76 yards and rushed once for no gain in the Dolphins' 56-19 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Hill led the Dolphins in receptions, receiving yards and targets across the board in the heavily lopsided loss, but he wasn't able to come close to maximizing the extra opportunity he was projected to see with Jaylen Waddle (ankle) sidelined. As the final score implies, game script was nowhere near normal for Miami, so the modest production, by Hill standards, can be taken in that context. Hill figures to be even more involved whether or not Waddle is available for the Week 18 home showdown against the Bills that will decide the AFC East.