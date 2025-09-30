Hill was diagnosed with multiple ligament tears, including an ACL, after dislocating his left knee during Monday's 27-21 win over the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hill is slated to undergo surgery Tuesday, and based on the severity of his injury, the wideout is facing a lengthy recovery process that could extend into the start of the 2026 season. In the looming absence of Hill, Malik Washington and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are candidates to see added snaps at receiver alongside new No. 1 wideout Jaylen Waddle, while running back De'Von Achane and tight end Darren Waller could also be in line for expanded pass-game roles. In addition to his surgery Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network notes that Hill could require additional procedures to address the extensive damage to his knee. The 31-year-old is under contract at a non-guaranteed salary of $29.9 million for 2026, though $11 million will become fully guaranteed if he remains on the roster by March.