Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Set to play with Tua on Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hill is expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Jaylen Waddle (undisclosed) is unavailable, but the Dolphins seem to be playing most of their healthy starters, including Hill and QB Tua Tagovailoa.
