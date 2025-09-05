Hill (oblique/calf) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

After being diagnosed with an oblique injury in early August, Hill missed most practices and Miami's entire preseason slate in the meantime, but he got back on the field last Thursday and then followed an LP/LP/FP practice regimen during Week 1 prep, paving the way for him to be available to the offense Sunday. He's coming off a down campaign for him, having put up 81 catches (on 123 targets) for 959 yards and six touchdowns in 17 regular-season games in 2024.