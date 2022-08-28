Hill recorded two receptions on two targets for 64 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Eagles.

Hill and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wasted no time showing off their connection, as Hill beat the secondary deep down the middle for a 51-yard gain on the first play of the game. One play later, he recorded a 13-yard catch. Though the production was meaningless Saturday, Hill should be in line for plenty of targets come the Dolphins' Week 1 matchup against New England.