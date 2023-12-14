Hill (ankle) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's walk-through practice, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Following Monday's 28-27 loss to the Titans, the Dolphins have yet to hold an actual practice session this week, but the team's injury reports indicate that Hill would have been a spectator for both Wednesday and Thursday. The team will likely hold a more traditional practice Friday, so if Hill is able to mix into drills in some capacity, he would alleviate some of the concern about his availability for Sunday's game against the Jets. Even after playing less than half of the Dolphins' snaps on offense in both of the past two games, Hill is still the NFL's leading receiver by a comfortable margin, with his 1,542 receiving yards through 13 games ranked well ahead of the Eagles' A.J. Brown (1,258) for first place.