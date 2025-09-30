Hill tore multiple ligaments in the knee that he dislocated in Monday night's win over the Jets, including his ACL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN report.

Per the reports, Hill is slated to undergo surgery Tuesday, and based on the severity of his injury, the wideout is facing a lengthy recovery process. In the looming absence of Hill, Malik Washington and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are candidates to see added snaps/targets alongside Jaylen Waddle, with Dee Eskridge and Tahj Washington in reserve.