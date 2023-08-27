Hill brought in his only target for a 32-yard gain in the Dolphins' 31-18 preseason loss to the Jaguars on Saturday night.

Hill's catch came on the Dolphins' first play from scrimmage, with the speedster catching a pass over the middle and turning upfield for some extra yardage. Hill wasn't targeted again, but the cameo was all that was needed to corroborate his readiness for the regular season. The prolific wideout will now turn his attention to a Week 1 road matchup against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 10.