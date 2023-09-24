Hill secured nine of 11 targets for 157 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 70-20 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Hill paced the Dolphins in receptions, receiving yards and targets with Jaylen Waddle (concussion) sidelined for the contest, and his personal game-long 54-yard grab went for a first-quarter touchdown. Like the rest of Miami's front-line skill position players, Hill's day ended early in the record-setting blowout victory, but he's scored at least once in each of the first three games of the campaign and heads into a Week 4 road showdown against the Bills with a spectacular 25-412-4 line on 35 targets.