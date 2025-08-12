Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that Hill (oblique) is still day-to-day and that he's unsure whether the wide receiver will participate in joint practices with the Lions, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

McDaniel said the same of fellow starting wideout Jaylen Waddle (undisclosed), who like Hill sat out Sunday's preseason opener against the Bears due to what seems like a minor injury. There haven't yet been any serious warning flags raised regarding the status of either Hill or Waddle for Week 1, but it's less than ideal for both Miami's star receivers to be missing preseason reps at this stage. It still sounds possible that one or both of Hill/Waddle could take part in joint practices this week, though, with McDaniel saying "they're definitely in the conversation," per David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.