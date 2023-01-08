Hill brought in two of five targets for 23 yards in the Dolphins' 11-6 win over the Jets on Sunday.

It was a forgettable afternoon overall for Hill on an individual level, although the overriding storyline naturally was the Dolphins' ability to secure a wild-card spot with the victory. Hill exited the game at one point with an ankle issue but was able to return, but he'll head into next weekend's road wild-card matchup against the Bills with a combined 6-78 line over the final two games of the regular season and no immediate insight into which quarterback he'll be working with.