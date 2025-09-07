Hill brought in four of six targets for 40 yards in the Dolphins' 33-8 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Hill finished as the co-leader in receptions and set the pace in receiving yards, but on a day when Tua Tagovailoa threw for only 114 yards, tossed two interceptions and took three sacks, those team-leading numbers weren't exactly noteworthy. The veteran speedster entered Week 1 with at least some mild questions surrounding his fantasy outlook, but Hill appeared to maximize his opportunities in a negative game environment Sunday and could be in line for a boost in production in a Week 2 home matchup against a Patriots defense that gave up 362 passing yards to the Raiders' Geno Smith in Week 1.