Hill (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Hill, who was inactive for Miami's 30-0 Week 15 win over the Jets, was deemed questionable for the contest after practicing in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday. With the star wideout's active status confirmed, Hill is in line to step back into his high-volume role in the Dolphins' passing attack Sunday, in the absence of any in-game setbacks or limitations. In the 13 games he's played in this season, Hill has racked up 97 catches (on 132 targets) for a league-high 1,542 yards and 12 TDs.