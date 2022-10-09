Hill (quad) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

As is Jaylen Waddle (groin), which sets the stage for Miami's top two wideouts to catch passes Sunday from Teddy Bridgewater, with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/back/ankle) sidelined. Barring any in-game setbacks, Hill -- who was limited at practice Thursday and Friday -- should continue to see enough Week 5 volume to maintain fantasy utility. Though his first four games with Miami, Hill has logged a 31/477/2 stat line on 43 targets.

