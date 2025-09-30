Hill isn't expected to require any follow-up procedures after undergoing successful season-ending surgery Tuesday to repair a dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Citing Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, Schefter relays that the receiver's surgery "went very well according to his doctors," and a return to game action at the start of the 2026 season is considered a "realistic goal." Though the 31-year-old will face the tough challenge of working his way back from a major knee injury that included an ACL repair, the fact that he seemingly avoided any nerve damage and won't need multiple surgeries bodes well for his long-term outlook. That being said, his availability for the start of next season is far from guaranteed, and Hill may well have played his last snap as a member of the Dolphins after exiting early in the second half of Monday's 27-21 win over the Jets. Hill remains under contract for 2026 at a base salary of $29.9 million, but none of that money is currently guaranteed, and the Dolphins could cut him at no cost up until the third day of the new league year in March.