Hill has found regular success during early training camp practices while operating alongside teammate Jaylen Waddle, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Hill logged the highlight of training camp Day 2 by securing a 40-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa, but both he and Waddle have been regularly featured in offensive and team drills. Both wideouts are coming off seasons of over 100 catches and 1,000 yards, and are now primed to form one of the most explosive receiver tandems in NFL history. As Wingfield notes, the impact of deploying both Hill and Waddle in coach Mike McDaniel's scheme should not only regularly produce big plays, but also open up opportunities for short-area plays to generate extra yards. In any case, it's encouraging to see the chemistry Hill has established with Tagovailoa already on display.