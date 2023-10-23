Hill turned 15 targets into 11 receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Eagles.

Hill scored his seventh receiving touchdown of the season Sunday, tying the number he scored last year over 17 games in his first season with the Dolphins. The speedster continues to be the focal point of Miami's high-flying offense while leading the league with 902 receiving yards. Philadelphia's AJ Brown sits at No. 2 on that list, but he finished with the superior receiving line (10-137-1) for the victorious team Sunday. The Patriots will be the next team to attempt to slow down Hill's furious pace when Miami hosts New England next Sunday.