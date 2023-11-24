Hill caught nine of 12 targets for 102 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 34-13 win over the Jets. He added one carry for two yards.

Hill briefly had his foot looked at on the sideline after making a 35-yard catch on Miami's first drive, but he checked back in and added a 17-yard reception three plays later. The speedster kept rolling with his league-leading 10th receiving touchdown of the season in the second quarter, which he scored on a seven-yard catch. Hill also exceeded 100 receiving yards for the seventh time in 11 games, and he leads the league with 1,324 receiving yards heading into a Week 13 road game against a Washington defense that has allowed the most yards in the NFL to wide receivers.