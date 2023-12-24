Hill (ankle) who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, is trending towards playing, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter notes the Dolphins want to see how Hill feels Sunday as opposed to specifying how he'll feel following a pre-game workout, which lends some credence to the notion the superstar wideout would be available for the pivotal matchup. That Hill also participated in practice both Thursday and Friday certainly reinforces that notion, but fantasy managers should still check in on his status prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.