Hill (wrist) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Hill's practice reps were capped Wednesday, but he was likely just limited for maintenance purposes while he manages a lingering wrist issue. The injury won't affect his availability for Sunday's game in Houston and shouldn't affect his playing time either, as Hill has logged at least three-quarters of the Dolphins' offensive snaps in all eight games since a Week 6 bye.
More News
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Logs limited practice•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Burns Jets for 115 rec yards, TD•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Set for Week 14 action•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Puts in limited practice•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Returns to practice•
-
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Sits out Wednesday's practice•