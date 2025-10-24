default-cbs-image
Hill (knee) hasn't decided if he will continue playing football or retire from the NFL, ESPN.com reports.

Hill's immediate focus is on his recovery from a significant knee injury suffered Sept. 29 against the Jets. What will come after that for the 31-year-old wide receiver has yet to be determined. Hill's under contract with the Dolphins in 2026 at a cap hit of $52 million, but Miami can void the deal and instead incur just over $28 million of dead cap space. Even in the most optimistic recovery scenario, Hill will be hard-pressed to be ready for the start of the 2026 season.

