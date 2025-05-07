Hill posted on his Snapchat account Wednesday that he had a procedure to remove screws from his left wrist, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Hill previously had surgery on the wrist in question earlier this offseason. The original injury stemmed from a joint practice with the Commanders last August, but the veteran wide receiver played through the pain en route to an 81-959-6 line on 123 targets across 17 regular-season games. Each of those marks equated to campaign lows since joining the Dolphins in 2022, and his TD total matched a career low since he was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 Draft. Coach Mike McDaniel said in February that Hill likely won't resume football activities until "around summertime going into training camp," so there appears to be a good chance that he misses the entire offseason program in May and early June.