Hill (ankle) caught four of five targets for 61 yards in Monday's 28-27 loss to the Titans. He was in and out of the game due to an ankle injury and said after the loss that he'll get scans on the injury but is hoping to avoid missing additional game action, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Hill hurt his ankle in the first quarter but returned just after the halfway point of the third. He made catches of 23 and 25 yards on a drive that ended in a game-tying field goal early in the fourth, but Hill was clearly playing at less than 100 percent and spent a significant portion of Miami's offensive plays on the sideline. The final score doesn't show just how much the Dolphins missed Hill, as Miami's 27 points were fueled by a pick-six and two short touchdown drives that went a combined 19 yards. It's encouraging that Hill managed to finish the game, but the results of his upcoming scans coupled with his level of practice participation in the coming days will likely paint a clearer picture regarding his availability for Week 15 against the Jets.