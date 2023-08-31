The NFL has decided there will be no disciplinary action taken against Hill in relation to an incident at Haulover Marina in June, ESPN.com reports.

Per NFL.com, Hill was investigated by police after a dispute with a South Florida marine worker who accused the wide receiver of assault. However, the issue was subsequently resolved in July, according to attorneys representing Hill and the worker. As the coming season approaches, Hill, who recorded 119 catches (on 170 targets) for 1,710 yards in 2022, is slated to reprise his role as a focal point in a Miami passing attack that also features fellow WR Jaylen Waddle, who caught 75 passes last year.