Hill (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.

After finishing up this past week with three consecutive listed DNPs, Hill was deemed questionable for the contest, but after testing his ankle out during pre-game warmups, the star wideout will sit out Sunday's contest and target a potential return to action Dec. 24 against the Cowboys. In his absence, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson are in line to lead the Dolphins' Week 15 WR corps, with Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, Chase Claypool and Robbie Chosen candidates to see added opportunities versus the Jets.