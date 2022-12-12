Coach Mike McDaniel relayed Monday that Hill, who worked through an ankle issue during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Chargers, is in line to receive treatment for the injury Tuesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

That said, at this stage it doesn't appear that the wideout's status for Saturday's game against the Bills is in danger, with McDaniel noting "from all indications, it's bumps and bruises he'll be able to work through." Chances are, however, that Hill's practice reps will be managed in the coming days.