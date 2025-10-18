Dodson has cleared the league's concussion protocol and is available to play against the Browns on Sunday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dodson was unable to play against the Chargers in Week 6 due to a concussion, but he has been cleared by an independent neurologist to play in Sunday's road tilt. Prior to his injury, he accumulated 46 catches (29 solo), including 2.0 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble across five regular-season games. Dodson's return means K.J. Britt -- who logged 13 total tackles in Week 6 -- will likely see his snap count on defense decrease.