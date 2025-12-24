Dodson (chest) was a non-participant in practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dodson logged a 95 percent defensive snap share in Sunday's loss to Cincinnati, but it appears he also picked up a chest injury. Beginning the week as a DNP isn't a great sign, but it's unclear how serious the issue is. Dodson will likely need to return to practice in some capacity over the next two days to have a chance of suiting up against Tampa Bay on Sunday.