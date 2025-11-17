Dodson recorded 11 total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 16-13 overtime win over the Commanders.

The 27-year-old registered his third double-digit tackle performance of the season and was the only Dolphin to sack Marcus Mariota in Sunday's overtime win. Dodson has now tallied 87 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended over 10 appearances this season. He's expected to remain one of Miami's top defensive playmakers following the team's Week 12 bye.