Dodson recorded eight total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 21-17 win over New Orleans.

Dodson was able to finish second on the team in stops behind fellow linebacker Jordyn Brooks (12), registering at least eight takedowns for the fourth game in a row. The 27-year-old is on pace to pass his career-high 107 tackles he posted in 2024, compiling 95 total tackles (53 solo), including 4.0 sacks, over 11 contests so far this season.