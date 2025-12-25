Dodson (chest) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday's estimated report, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Dodson is working through a chest injury that he likely picked up during the Dolphins' Week 16 loss to the Bengals. He would likely avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers if he were to practice in full Friday. Dodson has accumulated 116 combined tackles through 14 regular-season games, which is the first time in his six-year NFL career that he has reached the tackling century mark.