Dolphins' Tyrel Dodson: Gets another sack vs. Jets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dodson recorded nine tackles (five solo) including 1.0 sacks and a forced fumble during Monday's 27-21 win versus the Jets.
Late in the second quarter of Monday's contest, Dodson snuck around the edge on a delayed blitz and swiped the football out of quarterback Justin Fields' hands, ultimately forcing the second Jets turnover of the day. It was his second straight game with a sack. He projects as a plus IDP play heading into a Week 5 tilt at Carolina.