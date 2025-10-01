Dodson recorded nine tackles (five solo) including 1.0 sacks and a forced fumble during Monday's 27-21 win versus the Jets.

Late in the second quarter of Monday's contest, Dodson snuck around the edge on a delayed blitz and swiped the football out of quarterback Justin Fields' hands, ultimately forcing the second Jets turnover of the day. It was his second straight game with a sack. He projects as a plus IDP play heading into a Week 5 tilt at Carolina.