Head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed Monday that Dodson is in concussion protocol following Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Panthers, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to Dodson's concussion in Week 5, he tallied four total tackles across 43 defensive snaps. The veteran linebacker from Texas A&M now must clear concussion protocol in order to suit up for Miami's Week 6 matchup against the Chargers. If he's unable to play, expect K.J. Britt to handle the Dolphins' top inside linebacker duties.