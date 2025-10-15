Dodson (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dodson entered the league's concussion protocol following the Dolphins' Week 5 loss to the Panthers. He was not cleared to play against the Chargers in Week 6, but his ability to practice in full Wednesday indicates that he is progressing in his recovery. Dodson will have to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to play against the Browns on Sunday.