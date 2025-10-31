Dolphins' Tyrel Dodson: Nine tackles in loss to Baltimore
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dodson recorded nine tackles (four solo) in the Dolphins' loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.
Dodson has enjoyed a productive first half of the season, piling up 67 tackles (41 solo), including 3.0 sacks, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery across eight appearances, all starts. He previously missed one game due to a concussion.
