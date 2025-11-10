Dodson recorded nine tackles (five solo) in Miami's win over Buffalo on Sunday.

Dodson's nine tackles were second on the team behind Jordyn Brooks' dozen. Outside of the tackles, Dodson did little else in the box score, though he was a big part of helping shut down Buffalo's offense. On the season, Dodson has piled up 76 tackles (56 solo), including 3.0 sacks, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across nine appearances.