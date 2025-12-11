Dodson (hamstring) is not listed on Thursday's injury report, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dodson had to be evaluated for a hamstring issue during Sunday's win over the Jets, but it appears he's back to full health and ready for Monday's game against the Steelers. Prior to being hampered by a hamstring injury Week 14, Dodson had strung together four consecutive games playing at least 95 percent of defensive snaps.